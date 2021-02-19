Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Short Interest Down 18.8% in January

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 507,300 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the January 14th total of 625,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cheetah Mobile were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCM stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $461.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14. Cheetah Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a negative net margin of 24.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. On average, analysts expect that Cheetah Mobile will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

