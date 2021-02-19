Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.75

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.75 and traded as high as C$10.75. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$10.50, with a volume of 412,409 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.42, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.75. The stock has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -256.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,480.49%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

