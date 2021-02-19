Charles Kostalnick II Sells 26,060 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 26,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $2,720,142.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ARW stock opened at $103.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.72. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

ARW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 21.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,706,000 after buying an additional 618,611 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 44.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,746,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,052,000 after buying an additional 849,525 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,566,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,718,000 after buying an additional 309,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,801,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,519,000 after buying an additional 63,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,711,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,526,000 after buying an additional 20,955 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

