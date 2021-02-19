ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) CEO David J. Spitz Sells 336,843 Shares

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $8,842,128.75.

ECOM stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $736.92 million, a P/E ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 0.99. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $28.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. Equities research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 548.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 310.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ECOM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

