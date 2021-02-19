CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $54.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s current price.

CF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of CF stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.54. 95,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Celso L. White acquired 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at $425,593.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CF Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,042,000 after buying an additional 981,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,149,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $779,986,000 after purchasing an additional 517,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,585,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,867 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,093,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 523.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,928 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.