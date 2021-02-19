CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.53.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock remained flat at $$1.25 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 76,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,293. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.