Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Trading Up 19.6%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) shares were up 19.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.68. Approximately 2,348,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,255,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cemtrex stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) by 257.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.41% of Cemtrex worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

