Celtic plc (CCP.L) (LON:CCP) Given Under Review Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their under review rating on shares of Celtic plc (CCP.L) (LON:CCP) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of CCP stock opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 104.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of £94.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.00. Celtic plc has a one year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 149.50 ($1.95).

Celtic plc (CCP.L) Company Profile

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV; and rents the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

