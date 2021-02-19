Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $2.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

In related news, insider Jarrod Longcor purchased 29,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 102,148 shares in the company, valued at $137,899.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James V. Caruso purchased 37,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.95. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 81,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,756.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 74,074 shares of company stock worth $100,000 over the last 90 days. 5.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 1,203,135.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 709,850 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,688,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,369,000. 12.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

