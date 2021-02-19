Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Wednesday.

Celcuity stock opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 25.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 72.2% in the third quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

