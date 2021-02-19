Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of FUN traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.71. 398,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,591. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $55.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average of $33.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.22.

FUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

