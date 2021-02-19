Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Given Sell Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTTRY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Ceconomy to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ceconomy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Ceconomy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ceconomy presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Ceconomy alerts:

MTTRY stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. Ceconomy has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.