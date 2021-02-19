Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,286,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.07% of Catalent worth $1,382,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent during the third quarter worth $1,430,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 356.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 41,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 32,327 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $82,244.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $622,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,034 shares of company stock worth $2,974,324. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $118.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $127.68. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.68 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTLT. UBS Group increased their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

