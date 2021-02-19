Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Catalent were worth $64,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Catalent by 643.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Catalent by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Catalent by 246.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 19,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

In other news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 4,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total transaction of $523,612.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,034 shares of company stock worth $2,974,324 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $118.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.31, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $127.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.