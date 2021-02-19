Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)’s share price was down 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 2,909,151 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 1,332,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28. The company has a market cap of $259.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.88.

In other Castlight Health news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 331,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 19,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $37,187.64. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,302 shares of company stock worth $293,071. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSLT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Castlight Health by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in Castlight Health by 17.6% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 113,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,070 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Castlight Health in the first quarter worth $97,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Castlight Health by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,379,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Castlight Health in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

About Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

