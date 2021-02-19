Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cassava Sciences Inc. is focused on the early detection and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. Cassava Sciences Inc., formerly known as Pain Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SAVA stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. Cassava Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.50 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 582.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 466.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 26.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

