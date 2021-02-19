Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Short Interest Up 23.1% in January

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 873,200 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the January 14th total of 709,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $208.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.22. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $213.62.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,292,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,907,000 after acquiring an additional 50,914 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,190,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,576,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,663,000 after purchasing an additional 200,640 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,700,000 after purchasing an additional 157,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 653,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,150,000 after purchasing an additional 277,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

