Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.64. 14,620,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,635. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of $888.70 million, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.20. Casa Systems has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $13.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75.

CASA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

