Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Issues Earnings Results

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 14,620,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,639. The firm has a market cap of $888.70 million, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CASA shares. Barclays raised shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

