carVertical (CV) Market Cap Tops $7.64 Million

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last week, carVertical has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One carVertical token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. carVertical has a market capitalization of $7.64 million and $264,547.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get carVertical alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00061327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.65 or 0.00746140 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00042430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00059085 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00019824 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00039700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,539.83 or 0.04537408 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical (CV) is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.