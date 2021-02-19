Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $325.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Carvana from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carvana from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $228.27.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $295.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $310.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of -108.20 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.12.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.96, for a total value of $17,877,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,408.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.86, for a total value of $3,078,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,318,235.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,945,517 shares of company stock worth $733,594,292. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,839,000 after acquiring an additional 136,277 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Carvana by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,882,000 after purchasing an additional 297,458 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Carvana by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,806,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,807,000 after purchasing an additional 114,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,656 shares during the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

