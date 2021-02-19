Carry (CRE) Trading 46.4% Higher This Week

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Carry coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Carry has a total market cap of $47.80 million and $2.30 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Carry has traded 46.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000029 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.00160039 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,621,122,373 coins and its circulating supply is 6,904,757,417 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

