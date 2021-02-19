Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) SVP Shawn R. Phillips Sells 701 Shares of Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $25,642.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,888.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $617.09 million, a P/E ratio of 59.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average is $27.46.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 83,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 29,867 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 90,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 38,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

CSV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.