Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 9,663 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,663 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $60.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

