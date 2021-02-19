Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,653 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 4,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 59,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000. AMS Capital Ltda grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 42,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

BABA opened at $264.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.66 and a 200 day moving average of $269.42.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

