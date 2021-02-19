Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,472 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,392,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,783,000 after buying an additional 844,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,452,763,000 after purchasing an additional 563,135 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,353,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 761,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,283,000 after purchasing an additional 399,800 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 141.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 590,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,705,000 after purchasing an additional 345,620 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $169.00.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

