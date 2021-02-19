Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,703,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,282,000 after buying an additional 220,494 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 5,664,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,645,000 after purchasing an additional 140,792 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 501.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 96,806 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,672,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,796,000 after purchasing an additional 89,191 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 113,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 85,693 shares during the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NVO stock opened at $75.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.04. The company has a market cap of $176.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

