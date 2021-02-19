Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $221.15 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $224.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

