Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.84

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.84 and last traded at $32.77, with a volume of 224133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.39.

Several research firms have recently commented on CABGY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carlsberg A/S from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carlsberg A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.19.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

