Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.0% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,111,162,000 after buying an additional 1,948,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,766,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,868,049,000 after buying an additional 1,104,581 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,890,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $311,082,000 after purchasing an additional 280,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,766,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $375,827,000 after purchasing an additional 59,689 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HON traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.32. The stock had a trading volume of 98,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,004. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.76. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $143.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

