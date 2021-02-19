Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Acquires 12,839 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 106.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

IWP traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $110.77. The company had a trading volume of 12,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,514. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.97 and a 52-week high of $112.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

