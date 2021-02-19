Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) and Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Critical Review

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) and Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cara Therapeutics and Prothena, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Prothena 0 0 6 0 3.00

Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 73.28%. Prothena has a consensus price target of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.30%. Given Cara Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cara Therapeutics is more favorable than Prothena.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.0% of Cara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Prothena shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Cara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.4% of Prothena shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Cara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prothena has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cara Therapeutics and Prothena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics -360.35% -64.36% -53.22% Prothena -13,615.75% -41.97% -26.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cara Therapeutics and Prothena’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics $19.89 million 49.88 -$106.37 million ($2.49) -8.00 Prothena $810,000.00 1,170.52 -$77.68 million ($1.95) -12.18

Prothena has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cara Therapeutics. Prothena is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Prothena beats Cara Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells. Its lead product candidate includes KORSUVA (CR845/ difelikefalin) injection, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus (CKD-aP) undergoing hemodialysis. The company is also developing Oral KORSUVA (CR845/difelikefalin), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pruritus in stage III-V CKD patients; in Phase II clinical trial for treating pruritus chronic liver disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pruritus associated with atopic dermatitis. In addition, it is developing CR845/difelikefalin Injection, which has completed Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of acute post-operative pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845/difelikefalin for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845/difelikefalin in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis. Its discovery-stage programs include Tau for treating Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, frontotemporal dementia, chronic traumatic encephalopathy, and other tauopathies; AÃ, or Amyloid Beta, a protein for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; TDP-43 for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and frontotemporal dementia; and other products for neurodegeneration. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein; and a collaboration agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb to develop antibodies. Prothena Corporation plc was founded in 2012 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

