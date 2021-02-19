Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Shares Up 14.5%

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST)’s share price shot up 14.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.42. 770,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 665,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Several research firms recently commented on CPST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Noble Financial started coverage on Capstone Turbine in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Capstone Turbine from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $119.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.79.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $27,462.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,694.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPST. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 11.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPST)

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

