Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.33 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) will post sales of $32.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.00 million. Capstar Financial reported sales of $22.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full-year sales of $129.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.50 million to $134.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $127.77 million, with estimates ranging from $119.50 million to $138.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $30,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 263,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,728.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 11,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $150,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 32.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capstar Financial in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 53.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 235,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 82,436 shares in the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSTR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 26,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,799. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $16.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $333.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

