Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CSWC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Capital Southwest from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.16 million, a P/E ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. Research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 104.46%.

In related news, Director David R. Brooks purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth $1,099,000. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 257,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 12,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

