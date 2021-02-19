Capital Advisors Inc. OK Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,667,000. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 126,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $133.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.47. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $134.60.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.