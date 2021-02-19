Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $310,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Netflix were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 880.4% during the fourth quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 20,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,815,000 after buying an additional 17,960 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 607,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $328,396,000 after buying an additional 143,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,716 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $548.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $242.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $535.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.41. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

