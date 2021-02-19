Capgemini’s (CGEMY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CGEMY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Capgemini from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:CGEMY opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.89. Capgemini has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $33.47.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

