Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on iBio, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of iBio in a report released on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.16). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $3.10) on shares of iBio in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of IBIO opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.84, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.33. iBio has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). iBio had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 1,005.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iBio by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,575,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126,946 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iBio by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,954,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 1,079,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in iBio by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 355,099 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iBio by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 256,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iBio by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 255,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

