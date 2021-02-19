Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Zoetis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will earn $4.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.00.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

ZTS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Truist raised their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $167.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,046 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Zoetis by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,599 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,917,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,056,000 after acquiring an additional 808,118 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $78,634,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,197,784.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,734 shares of company stock worth $2,217,592 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.