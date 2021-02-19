Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Down 10.1%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) fell 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.49 and last traded at $36.36. 970,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 9,512,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.46.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGC. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $32.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.51.

The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

