Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Up 9.8%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s stock price shot up 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.51. 964,025 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 961,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.58.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $11.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $11.80. The company had revenue of $64.06 million for the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 138.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Cango Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cango in the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cango in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cango by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

