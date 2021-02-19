Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$50.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Eight Capital to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$30.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$32.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.20.

CNQ stock opened at C$35.06 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$9.80 and a twelve month high of C$40.65. The company has a market cap of C$41.41 billion and a PE ratio of -70.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09.

In other news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 22,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.25, for a total value of C$770,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,640 shares in the company, valued at C$3,617,853.08. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 75,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.36, for a total transaction of C$2,351,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,167,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,610,777.12. In the last quarter, insiders bought 46,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,991 and sold 196,350 shares valued at $6,200,524.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

