Canaccord Genuity Raises Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) (TSE:BU) Price Target to C$6.50

Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.

Shares of BU stock opened at C$4.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.92. Burcon NutraScience Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$494.92 million and a P/E ratio of 4,660.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burcon NutraScience Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for use in sports nutrition beverages, dairy alternative yogurts and cheeses, powdered beverage mixes, coffee creamers, and other foods and nutritional products; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

