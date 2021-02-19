Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,538 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,995 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,883,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,691,000 after buying an additional 948,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,819,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,547,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,176,000 after purchasing an additional 221,763 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,268,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,583,000 after purchasing an additional 292,989 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.6% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,800,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,523,000 after purchasing an additional 234,838 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

Shares of BK stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $46.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.83.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

