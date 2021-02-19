Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Equifax by 90.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Equifax by 19.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Equifax in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Equifax by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EFX opened at $177.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.51. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $196.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EFX. Barclays raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

