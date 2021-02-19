Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 58,715 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 116.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,715 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 240.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000.

BATS:PAVE opened at $22.25 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average is $19.37.

