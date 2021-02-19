Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNC. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $53.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $61.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

In related news, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $304,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $5,623,606.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.