Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) by 699.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,140,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 19,704 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,166,000.

Shares of RTH stock opened at $163.14 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $94.61 and a 1-year high of $164.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.79 and a 200 day moving average of $156.47.

