Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,303 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPCE shares. UBS Group cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

In related news, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $792,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,434.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $53,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,092,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,156,978.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,094,132 shares of company stock valued at $56,264,040. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $48.79 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of -37.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

